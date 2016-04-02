Albany man charged in Louisiana murder

An Albany man remains in a Louisiana jail on attempted murder charges after a shootout involving law enforcement.

Investigators say Raheem Taylor, 23, was leaving a Baton Rouge nightclub last Saturday when a fight led to guns to being drawn.

Police say Taylor began shooting at Donald Jones, who was walking towards him with a shotgun.

Two nearby deputies were in the area and returned gunfire. Two people were wounded.

Taylor is being held on attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and firearms charges.

His bail is set at $80,000.

Louisiana State Police is still investigating the incident.

