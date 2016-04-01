Berrien Co. community prepares for severe storms

Berrien County officials are urging drivers to use caution as rain is threatening to move through south Georgia again. The county has 500 miles of dirt roads that wash out easily.

While city officials work quickly to make all roads safe, they say they can only move so fast.

Officials urge all drivers to use caution, and recommend young drivers only get behind the wheel during the day.

"Parents, be aware of your young drivers that don't have the experience on the road. Limit their driving to daylight hours because the pulling of the water you can't see at night," said Sheriff Anthony Heath.

Drivers are also urged to slow down when driving on all roads, but especially dirt roads.

