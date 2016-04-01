VSU campus protests against guns on campus

A group of Valdosta State University students and faculty members protested the college campus carry bill, which would allow guns on college campuses. The bill was passed and now Governor Deal can either sign or veto it.

Protesters urge a veto saying guns on public campuses cause major safety concerns.

Some students say they support the second amendment but don't think a college campus is a place to exercise that right.

"I do not feel as though civilians should have that right on college campuses because there's the issue of collateral damage and once again they're not trained professionals as our police are. I do not feel safe and I would not feel as though that is something they should use their right for on our campuses," said VSU Senior Tamelonie Thomas.

The group is urging students and faculty to call the Governor and express their opposition.

They say even if the bill is signed they will continue to protest against it.

