Eyewitnesses lead to burglary arrests

Some eyewitness and four law enforcement agencies helped solve a Berrien County burglary in a matter hours.

Dee Anna Faulkner came home to almost $2,000 in missing items.

After an eyewitness gave the description of a suspicious vehicle, a response vehicle was sent out to investigate.

Another law enforcement agency pulled over a vehicle matching the description, however it wasn't the suspects. That driver then saw a vehicle that matched his and called another law enforcement agency.

After law enforcement was contacted, the two suspects were found in Adel.

"That's why you should take nothing for granted. If you see something that's out of the ordinary or you think that it's strange pick up the phone and call. I would rather it be nothing and us look into it... and say, 'Hey, we made an attempt. We tried'," said Sheriff Anthony Heath.

The victim says it shows how well agencies in this area can work together.

"I'm pleased that they could work together in a cooperative effort. I feel comfortable that they're doing everything they can to keep us safe and to keep those off the streets that don't belong," said DeeAnna Faulkner.

35-year-old Nancy Johnson and 34-year-old Terry Wetherington were both charged with burglary and felony theft.

