Palmyra nursing home resident celebrates 103rd birthday

A memorable birthday celebration was held at Palmyra nursing home Friday. Mamie Nelson enjoyed her 103rd birthday with the help of staff at Pruitt Health Palmyra.

It turns out Nelson never had a birthday party, so organizers wanted to do a lot of "firsts" to celebrate.

Nelson not only relaxed for the first time at the spa, but she also took a trip to the mall to buy a new outfit, shoes, and sunglasses.

Staff surprised her with lots of gifts, cake, and more.

Organizers say she was amazed at the experience.

"Once we had her spa day at the nail salon, she got really excited. Then when we walked in the mall, she said she had never seen a place that big. That there was so many people, they must have come from Dothan, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia to fill the place," said nursing home administrator Angela Milner.

Organizers say despite her age, she loves to dance with the staff.

More outings are being planned for Nelson in the future.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.