VSU football team helps Habitat for Humanity

The Valdosta State University Blazers took their talents from the football field to a construction site today. About 50 VSU football players spent their day helping build a Habitat for Humanity home.

"Set up all the walls on the outside and the inside today. That's the main goal," explains Jordan Germany.

Coaches say the team was quick to jump in and volunteer in the community. They say it's one small way they can say thank you.

"The community does so much for us and supports us and our program," says VSU head football coach Kerwin Bell.

However, they say the family they are building the home for aren't the only ones benefiting from the project.

"I think it's not only good for the community and the people that we're trying to help today, but it's also good for our players to understand what's important in life," explains Bell.

From team bonding to communication skills it's helping the team even off the field.

"It teaches us how to work together. Building a house, you can't do that alone. Just like with football one player can't do it all alone," says Germany.

But the end goal remains the same helping the community that's supporting their program.

"The smallest change in the world can make the biggest difference to people," says Germany, "I just hope that this house that we're building just makes the biggest change for the family that's fixin' to move in."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.