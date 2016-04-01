Medical center employees wear blue for autism

Supporters at the Veranda Medical Center in Albany gathered to show their support for autism. Employees celebrated World Autism Awareness Day by participating in their "Light It Up Blue" campaign.

Although World Autism Awareness Day falls on April 2, everyone celebrated early by getting decked out in blue attire.

Organizers say they want everyone to be aware of autism.

"We want them to learn about autism in general, what it is, how it's becoming a global health problem, and the many difficulties that these people suffer with autism face, as well as the family and friends," said Veranda nurse Heather Johnson.

This was the second year of the event and organizers plan to make it bigger each year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.