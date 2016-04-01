Lowndes Co. prepares for flooding

With heavy rains threatening South Georgia Lowndes County is telling residents to be prepared for flooding.

Emergency management officials say the rivers are the big concern right now since they are already at flood stage.

The county is expected to get a few inches of rain. However, even if the rain goes north of the county the rivers could still flood early next week.

Officials say it's too early to know if the rivers will flood just yet, but they urge residents to be prepared.

"We just want people to know now that it could be the fact. So if you want some extra time especially over this weekend to make some arrangements now you have some time to do that," explains Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

Dukes says the county is prepared to deal with any flooding.

They also urge residents to sign up for the counties weather alert system CodeRED. You can sign up for those alerts here.

