Chehaw teepee vandalized at Albany business

The 2016 Native American Festival will be on April 8th to the 10th. (Source: WALB)

Handmade teepees like this one are used to promote the Native American Festival. (Source: WALB)

An inside view of damage done to the teepee. (Source: WALB)

This teepee was damaged overnight off Ledo Road in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw officials are upset after finding one of their teepees damaged on Ledo road.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone cut holes in this handmade teepee overnight.

The teepees are set up around town to promote Chehaw Park's annual Native American Festival.

Chehaw officials say the vandals caused a thousand dollars in damage... but their message for the culprit may surprise you.

"For that person who thought they needed that teepee, call me. We are going to have teepees up in various times of the year, and I would like them to bring their family and stay in one of these teepees at my expense," said Don Meeks, Executive Director at Chehaw.

If you have any information about the crime, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriffs Office or crimestoppers at 436-tips.

