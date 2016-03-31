New flamingo exhibit coming to Chehaw Park

These doors will soon be open to the public to enjoy the new exhibit. (Source: WALB)

The Exhibit will be covered so the birds can fly freely. (Source: WALB)

Flamingos like this one will fill the new exhibit this summer. (Source: WALB)

The foundation is ready for concrete to be poured once dry weather returns. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw is close to completing a new exhibit at the wild animal park.The new flamingo exhibit has been in the works for almost five years.

This exhibit will feature a pond and an aviary for the flamingos and other species of birds to fly and swim in.

Weather has been the main reason why it is taking so long to complete construction on the exhibit.

"I need at least 5 to 6 days of dry weather, which, this time of the year In Georgia is kind of hard to get," said Director of Animal Care, Ben Roberts.

The entire exhibit is expected to be finished this summer.

It could be completed even sooner if the weather cooperates.

