New flamingo exhibit coming to Chehaw Park

Chehaw is close to completing a new exhibit at the wild animal park.The new flamingo exhibit has been in the works for almost five years.

This exhibit will feature a pond and an aviary for the flamingos and other species of birds to fly and swim in.

Weather has been the main reason why it is taking so long to complete construction on the exhibit. 

"I need at least 5 to 6 days of dry weather, which, this time of the year In Georgia is kind of hard to get," said  Director of Animal Care, Ben Roberts.

The entire exhibit is expected to be finished this summer. 

It could be completed even sooner if the weather cooperates.  

