Worth County prepares for storms

Equipment used by the Worth County EMA to communicate during severe weather (Source: WALB)

Another tornado in Tulsa Wednesday. This is the same storm system moving to southwest Georgia. (Source: CNN)

Dozens were hurt when a tornado ripped through the Tulsa suburbs last night.

This storm system caused damage across Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

Now these storms are headed our way.

"We are going to have a couple rounds of storms. The first one will come later on this afternoon

through tonight," said meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Heavy rain and dangerous lightning are the main threats for tonight, but another round of storms are on forecast for Friday.

"That will be more widespread, that second round. Probably coming in the afternoon, into the evening hours. That's when we will get in on better chances of damaging winds and also an isolated tornado," said Zelman.

Somewhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain is expected from Thursday through Saturday and some southwest Georgia communities are preparing for potential flooding.

"Before severe weather comes, the public works department goes out and inspects areas that may be problematic. They assure that are clean and that the drainage is proper," said Sylvester Fire Chief, Jack Colby.

The county even takes a precautionary step to make sure community members are safe.

"We get out and we talk to the people, mainly in the problem areas. A lot of the people that lived there for years, they know when it gets bad and when they'll leave. But, we will let them know that we are there for them," said Worth County EMA Director, Thomas Whittington.

Heavy rain is also expected to hit areas north of southwest Georgia.

"That's all the areas that feed into the Flint River flood basin. So that's going to be a concern probably going into this weekend, said Zelman."

And if you do see flooding, make sure you don't drove into the water.

"Don't take that chance, because there are washouts and it can be very very dangerous," said Whittington.

