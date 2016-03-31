Moody airmen return home

The airmen were a part of the 74th Fighter Squadron (Source: WALB)

Moody Air Force Base welcomed home 50 airmen this morning.

"It feels amazing. It feels like our whole family is complete again," says Sara Hewes after welcoming her husband back home.

Some members of the 74th Fighter Squadron returned home today after a 6 month deployment.

A dozen A-10s and 300 airmen were deployed for the mission. The group trained with other European countries to strengthen security forces.

"The 74th was in Eastern Europe to go over there and assure our NATO alliances," explains squadron commander Lt. Col. Bryan France.

A successful mission Lt. Col. Bryan France feels reflected well on the 300 Moody airmen involved.

"They just continued to perform the exact same way they do everyday at Moody except just in a different location and with exceptional results," Lt. Col. Bryan France says.

The airmen faced a few delays on their return home. However, families say they stayed positive.

"You get disappointment with the days they don't come back when they're supposed to," explains Hewes, "I always tell my girls it could be worse, we could be preparing for him to leave."

Master Sgt. Jonathon Hewes has been deployed for most of the last three years. He says the trip home seemed to take forever.

"That was one of the longest trips I've had to take. So I was just hoping the bus would hurry," says MSgt. Hewes.

Some say the wait made seeing loved ones even more special.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.