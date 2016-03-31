Valdosta dumpsters are getting a facelift

Dumpsters in downtown Valdosta will soon display local works of art.

The city is accepting art designs for the first "dumpster art" project.

Three designs will be picked and those artists will get to paint their artwork onto one of three dumpsters in downtown.

The art will be displayed for one year and the city hopes this becomes an annual event. They say it's a way to show-off local talent while keeping Valdosta beautiful.

"Dumpsters are very necessary, but they're very unsightly at times. This allows artists in our area to participate in making public art downtown," explains Sementha Mathews with Valdosta public relations.

Artists can submit their drawings here until April 8, 2016.

