Soaring gun sales boost a south Georgia holster business

Gun sales are soaring. Dougherty County could be on pace to issue a record number of gun permits this year.

Through last week, the probate judge's office had approved 511 permits. That's a 26% increase over the same period last year. And last year's number was up 8% over 2014.

If you plan to carry a gun, you need a holster to put it in. A Dougherty County man who produces custom-made holsters is cashing in on those skyrocketing gun sales.

A sleek, form-fitting holster was hand-crafted in a backyard workshop. Where two brothers and their neighbor are cashing in on growing gun sales. Four years ago, Brad Basko was looking to buy a high-quality, custom-fit plastic gun holster.



"Most of the big manufacturers had a long wait, two to six months," he said.



So Brad taught himself how to do it, heating up kydex plastic, then molding it around a mockup of a particular gun model. And cutting, and sanding and polishing it to perfection, after nearly a year of practicing the process.



Basko Tactical Gear was born, and Brad says the products made here, each for a specific customer, are far superior to what you'd find in a big box store. "The system you get is often not comfortable, and it's not concealable," Brad said.



And now BTG is going global. "We've moved from little old Georgia to national." Moving from taking orders through referrals and Facebook, to a new website.

"That will be coming May 1st where you can go on and choose the holster you like for the type weapon," Chad said.



That will likely turn this part-time backyard business into a career. And to provide more gun owners with a lightweight, reliable, and safe way to holster their weapons.

"They don't want to be a victim if they don't have to be, and that's where we want to help them out," said Brad.

You can call the company at 229-395-9195 or check out their Facebook page here:

The chart below shows the rising number of gun permits issued in Dougherty County and the entire state.

Year Annual DoCo Gun Permits DoCo Gun Permits, 1st 12 weeks of Year GA Annual

Gun Permits 2016 511 2015 1,336 404 2014 1404 373 158,353 2013 1310 406 169,784 2012 1153 364 125,379 2011 1016 364 88,937 2010 1124 332 95,351 2009 1546 473 124,503 2008 1089 198 101,656 2007 58,396 AVG. 1,247 393.4285714 115,295



