Siding, roofing contractor arrested

The owner of a well-known Albany siding and roofing business has been arrested, and charged with theft by conversion.

David Kehren, Junior, known best as 'Davie,' is the owner of Advantage Vinyl and Siding, which is based in Leesburg.

Kehren is charged with a single count of theft by conversion of payments for property improvements.

He is accused of taking money for a job and not doing the work.

He was arrested by Lee County deputies. He bonded out of the Lee County jail about noon Thursday.

This is a developing story, stay with WALB online and tonight for the latest.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.