Most Wanted: Natonya Chappell

A Terrell County fugitive with a violent past remains on the run and law officers need help tracking him down.

Natonya Chappell is wanted by the Terrell County Sheriff's Office for Obstruction of an Officer, Fleeing and Eluding an Officer, Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Seatbelt Violations.

He is currently on parole for several crimes including aggravated assault.

Chappell has a long list of previous charges including Kidnapping and False Imprisonment.

Chappell, who has been on the run for over two years, may be in the Albany area. His last know address 78 Willow Lane in Sasser.

If you know where he is call 911 or the Terrell County Sheriffs Office at 229-995-4488.

