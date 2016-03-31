Search underway for man who jumped off TV tower

Search efforts are underway for a missing base jumper who parachuted off a TV tower, in southern Thomas County.

First responders were dispatched to Friendship Church Road in Metcalf around 3:30 Thursday morning.

Sheriff's officials say a group of three men illegally climbed the WTLH-TV tower overnight.

Two of the men told law enforcement the base jumper opened his parachute, but they heard a strange noise, and were unable to locate him on the ground.

A helicopter equipped with an infra-red camera was called in to help with the search.

The WTLH tower is 2,000 feet tall, and is one of the tallest structures in Georgia.

It's not clear if the jumper got tangled in the wire or hung up in nearby trees.

WTLH is a Fox affiliate, licensed to Bainbridge, and serves the Tallahassee area.

WALB has a reporter on the scene and will update this developing story when more information becomes available.

