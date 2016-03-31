Cavaliers earn 2nd straight win over Andrew

Darton State led 7-0 after two and a half innings, then held off a late Andrew rally for a 11-7 road conference win Wednesday.
The Cavaliers scored five in the third, and two more in the ninth to keep the Fighting Tigers at bay.
The two teams meet again for a Friday doubleheader in Cuthbert.
