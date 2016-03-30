Andrew softball sweeps ABAC in weekday doubleheader

While stuck in the middle of the GCAA, both Andrew and ABAC could use a few weekday wins over their south Georgia rivals.

On Wednesday, it was the Lady Tigers earning the doubleheader sweep.

In Game 1, Andrew outpaced the Fillies 6-2 after taking a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Kenzi Maddox hit a three-run homer to pace the Lady Tiger offense, while Brittany Ostrander earned the win on the mound.

The Lady Tigers jumped right back out to a 3-0 lead after two in Game 2.

ABAC tied the game in the third inning, only for Andrew to answer with three of their own in the bottom half. Cheyenne Tillman went 2-3 and scored two runs, while Katie Hayes went 3-4 with an RBI.

The Tigers improve to 9-21 overall and 3-3 in GCAA play.