Valdosta and Habitat for Humanity give course in home buying

Valdosta residents got a crash course in home buying 101 on Wednesday.

The city teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to give the course.

It talked about everything from budgeting to paperwork needed when buying a home.

Participants also got a certificate at the end of the class.

"We're not taught how to do a budget and how to read a credit report or how to improve our credit, we're not taught how to buy a home. So I think whether or not your lender requires this class it's important to take," said Family Services Director Valerie Smith.

Habitat for Humanity also offers the class once a month at no cost to anyone who is interested.

