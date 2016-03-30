Lee Co. officials preparing roads for more rain

Part of preparing is grading dirt roads, there is still water in a ditch on Murphy Road. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Emergency Management officials are preparing for more rainy weather heading to the area.

Part of preparing is grading dirt roads, there is still water in a ditch on Murphy Road.

With all of the recent rains, the ground is saturated, making road wash-out probable in heavy downpours.

An EMA official said that crews are monitoring the weather, and making sure all gas-powered equipment is ready in case of an emergency.

