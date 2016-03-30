Albany Technical College hosts local clergy

Local church leaders enjoy meeting each other before the event. (Source: WALB)

President Anthony Parker looks forward to this event every year. (WALB)

Church leaders spoke about how Albany Technical College can help their church communities. (Source: WALB)

A southwest Georgia college welcomed hundreds of church members onto its campus today.

Albany Technical College held their Twelfth Annual Faith-Based Luncheon for community clergy members.

College officials provided information about educational choices at Albany Tech that pastors can share with their members.

The pastors also learned about financial aid options for students and employment opportunities for graduates and got a virtual tour of campus.

"Certainly, when we help individuals who are working for this cause, it certainly can't be a bad thing," said Albany Technical College President, Anthony Parker.

Albany Tech will also host a career fair on April 14th for folks looking for a job or more information on their programs.

