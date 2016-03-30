Electrical short causes Albany business fire

this business was less than 100 feet from the flames last night. (Source: WALB)

Firetrucks to respond to last night's fire on the 600 block of N Slappey. (Source: WALB)

We learned this afternoon that an electrical short in the second floor of an Albany business caused a late night fire that destroyed the building.T

he Rising Phoenix sold candles and incense and tobacco products.

It took fire crews more than an hour just to get the fire under control.Around 25 Albany firefighters used their aerial truck and four other trucks to put out the flames at The Rising Phoenix on the 600 block of North Slappey last night.

"We did get a call that the building was on fire at 11:22 and we did receive additional information that the police were responding to a burglary alarm, so it might have been a combination of the two," said Albany Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.

Today, it's clear the fire devastated the building that for years housed a business called BioBuzz.

When firefighters arrived…they found the building engulfed in flames.

After confirming no one was inside, crews began battling the fire, People who live next to the store were concerned about the fire spreading,

"When I saw the fire shooting out over here, the firemen were around, so I felt like they had it contained," said fire witness Lamar L.

Firefighters did keep the flames from spreading to homes and adjacent businesses, but the flames spread throughout the Rising Phoenix building.

It is not clear what the owners plan to do with the building. But thankfully, no one was hurt during this fire.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.