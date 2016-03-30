VSU hosts spring break camps

Some younger students are spending their spring break at Valdosta State University this week.

The university is hosting Camp Discovery for students.

One technology camp class focuses on the schools STEM program. Students apply math and technology skills to create video games.

Another camp class focuses on art.

Some campers say it's a fun way to learn without the pressure of earning a good grade.

"I know they won't say, 'Here. do this.' They'll explain it to you when you need help and it's a little easier. They'll show you. It's not like a test," says camper Naomi McKinsey.

