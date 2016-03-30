Child porn leads to Airman's court martial

A Moody Air Force Base Airman faces court-martial proceedings on child pornography charges. The airman is charged with multiple counts of child molestation and pornography.

Moody Air Force Base Staff Sergeant Troy Ecklund was arrested by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in September 2015 after the FBI discovered a child pornography video.



"During our investigation of finding out who the person was in the video we saw specific things in the video that led us to indicate he was in the military." -Stryde



Ecklund now faces charges for allegedly violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



In a statement to WALB the 23d wing said: "Our Airmen are held to the highest of standards and no form of misconduct is tolerated by the United States Air Force."



Ecklund is charged with 2 counts of sexual assault and three counts of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography. Officials say Ecklund knew the victim.



The Sheriff's Office continues to work with the FBI and the OSI on this ongoing investigation.



"We seized a large amount of electronic items that he had in his possession. We are still currently going through a very, very large volume of data that was seized from telephones, computers, tablets, and such," said Stryde Jones of the Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office.



They are also investigating to see if anyone else received or distributed the videos. "This is very much active. This is not a closed case. Despite the fact an arrest has been made we are not stopping there. We are going to continue to move forward," Jones said.



The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says even though the investigation continues, they're happy to have helped one juvenile so far. "We take great pride in knowing that if somebody out there is intending to do harm to a child we intend to get in their way. We intend to be the wall that stops them."

Ecklund is currently detained in pre-trial confinement until his court martial next month.





