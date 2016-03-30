A new scam to be wary of: Medicare

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning about a new phone scam going around.



Investigators say four Dougherty County Senior Citizens have reported scam callers claiming to be Medicaid health workers. The callers say they work with the federal government and are in charge of your Medicaid account.



Then they demand your financial and personal information for verification.



Investigators say it's nothing but a plain old scam. "They'll tell you that they undercharged you and you actually owe Medicaid some money. And all you have to do is give them your bank account number or give them a credit card number," Dougherty County Sheriff's Captain Craig Dodd.



None of the seniors who reported the calls fell for the scam.



The Sheriff's Office say if anyone calls you and asks for any of your personal or financial information, just hang up.

