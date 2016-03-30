Albany murder suspect in custody

An Albany man wanted by police for a deadly beating has been captured.

Mitchell Cullen was arrested Tuesday just days after police issued a lookout for him.

He is one of two men accused of beating James Winchester on West Gordon Avenue last week.

Winchester suffered severe head injuries from striking his on the sidewalk after he had been hit.

He died at the hospital Sunday from his injuries.

Cullen is being held in the Dougherty County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.



