Tuesday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores for Tuesday, March 30, 2016:
Colquitt Co. 5, Lee Co. 0
Valdosta 13, Lowndes 3
Thomas Co. Central 14, Westover 1
Cairo 2, Worth Co. 0
Crisp Co. 9, Bainbridge 7
Thomasville 10, Brooks Co. 0
Schley Co. 12, Baconton 1
Atkinson Co. 5, Turner Co. 3
Charlton Co. 3, Clinch Co. 0
