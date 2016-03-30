Tuesday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school baseball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores for Tuesday, March 30, 2016:

Colquitt Co. 5, Lee Co. 0

Valdosta 13, Lowndes 3

Thomas Co. Central 14, Westover 1

Cairo 2, Worth Co. 0

Crisp Co. 9, Bainbridge 7

Thomasville 10, Brooks Co. 0

Schley Co. 12, Baconton 1

Atkinson Co. 5, Turner Co. 3

Charlton Co. 3, Clinch Co. 0

