Strawberries ripe for picking at Mark's Melon Patch

Folks can now pick strawberries at Mark's Melon Patch in Dawson. (Source: WALB)

Springtime is here and fresh fruit is starting to pop out of the ground across southwest Georgia.

This is the first year that Mark Daniel has planted strawberries at Mark's Melon Patch, and they have been thriving so far.

Workers have been picking the fresh strawberries for the last two weeks.

The new strawberry patch opened to the public Thursday.

"Travelers, or sometimes locals that know we have a strawberry patch, they come in here, and in 15 minutes, they have a gallon bucket of strawberries. They'll be on their way and they're having a great time. It has been pretty cool so far," said Daniel.

People can pick strawberries at Mark's Melon Patch from now until June.

