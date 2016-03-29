Saturated ground causing issues for farmers

Small sprouts are beginning to shoot up. (Source: WALB)

Saturated ground is making it hard for farmers to plant crops.

A small pond of rainwater with nowhere to drain has developed on one Lee County farm.

A field near Leesburg was mushy, although small sprouts are beginning to shoot up.

"We have gotten a lot of rain, only a few days to dry out and that is not enough time to draw our fields out," said Doug Collins, the Lee County UGA Extension Agent.

Collins said that the state climatologist is expecting a lot of rain this Spring because of the 'el nino effect'.

While the rain is delaying planting, he is confident farmers will complete the work.

