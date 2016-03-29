Albany Museum of Art Hosts Spring Break Camp

Students Spend Spring Break at the Albany Museum of Art (Source: WALB)

Some local elementary students are spending their spring break equipped with a paint brush, instead of at the beach.

The Albany Museum of Art is hosting a 'staycation' camp through Friday.

Kids paint, draw and play games throughout the gallery.

Chloe Hinton, Director of Education and Program Planning at the Albany Museum of Art, said this is the first time the museum is opening its door for a spring break program.

"It's a great place to expose them to a variety of different things," Hinton said. "Not only art, but different cultures we can experience in our gallery."

Children between kindergarten and fifth grade can still sign up by calling the museum or visiting its website.

