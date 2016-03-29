Calhoun County Judge rules sheriff candidate eligible

A county judge made a ruling in an effort to knock a candidate for sheriff off the May ballot.

Judge Annie Holder said there is not enough evidence to rule Kenneth Zachary ineligible for elected office.

Sheriff Josh Hilton filed the challenge claiming Zachary committed multiple offenses that should disqualify him from the race.

Hilton's Attorney Ken Hodges said he plans to file an appeal.

"We have the right to appeal it to the superior court and we plan to do that," Hodges said. "Case law is very clear on the this. Which ever judge it gets assigned to in superior court will do the right thing. I believe Mr. Zachary will be disqualified."

Judge Holder said one of the offenses in question is a misdemeanor that happened around 20-years ago.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.