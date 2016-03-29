Valdosta addresses sewer overflows

Rain is expected to cause more sewer overflows. (Source: WALB)

Weekend rain caused three overflows in Valdosta's sewer system, but it's an improvement compared to what the city's been used to.

"If you'll notice we have less overflows than we have in the past," explains Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.

It's a problem the city has been dealing with for years.

"We've been addressing this problem for a number of years now and I've been addressing it ever since I became Mayor," Mayor Gayle says.

Officials say it will be fixed in just a month when major sewer projects are completed, which will add a new force main and new pump stations.

Until then the city is continuing to improve the current infrastructure to alleviate over flows as much as possible.

"We've been doing smoke testing and we've been trying to fix inflow and infiltration problems along the way," Mayor Gayle says, "and we've done that."

The projects are months ahead of schedule and are now set to be completed and in operation by May of this year.

With rain continuing to threaten the area officials say they will do everything they can to make the current system work until the new one is up and running.

"With the amount of rain that we had and with the system that we presently have we're going to have a few overflows occasionally," warns Mayor Gayle.

