Rain impedes corn crop planting

Rain from last weekend is gone, but it is still affecting southwest Georgia farmers.

Mark's Melon Patch is struggling to get their corn crop planted in between rain showers.

It's ideal for the soil to be dry for a week before planting corn, but the ground is still saturated from last weekend's rain.

2 to 4 additional inches of rain are expected Thursday and Friday.

That's not a good outlook for corn farmers who haven't planted their crop.

You don't want to get out there when the soil is wet, and you're messing up the aeration of the soil, by compacting the soil when it's too wet. You want it to be nice and dry where you reduce the amount of compaction that you have," said Mark Daniel, owner of Mark's Melon Patch.

Even though the corn hasn't been planted yet, Mark's Melon Patch still has an assortment of fruit and vegetables for sale.

