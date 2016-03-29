"Week of Giving" helps students receive scholarships

Students who donate $5 are entered to win tickets to their Spring Bling Week concert featuring Rich Homie Quan and Jacquees.

Albany State is working to raise thousands of dollars this week for scholarships for students.

Family, friends, alumni, and even current students are donating for their "week of giving."

"We want to, in seven days, raise $50,000 for needs-based scholarships," said Andrew Floyd, Director of Development for ASU.

Albany State plans to reach this goal through its first annual week of giving.

Each day, a different constituent of the university, from alumni to parents, has their turn to donate to ASU's needs-based scholarship fund.

Today, students have the option to donate.

"They're actually giving to themselves and each other. We are collecting funds for needs based scholarships. We are trying to support and move the mission of higher education in southwest Georgia," said Mr. Floyd.

With a five dollar donation, students have the chance to win tickets to their Spring Bling Week concert.

However, that's not why Jeremy Jones donated today.

"If I can contribute to help and make sure they get a quality education, and to become a productive member of society, I'm going to do it," said Jeremy Jones, ASU Student.

Other students are also excited for the chance to help their fellow classmates earn scholarships.

"Since it was given to me, I'm going to give back. Hopefully that enables somebody and triggers something in their mind to give back to somebody else," said Malik Walker, ASU student and drum major.

"We've been struggling, trying to figure out how we are going to pay the rest of this balance off. So I feel like if we start now we can help for the future," said ASU student Wanesia Francis.

ASU officials say the outlook to reach their goal is good, and plan to do this again next year.

"With the success that we'll have this year, we will build upon that going forward," said Mr. Floyd.

If you want to donate, visit this website, and select the “Week of Giving” designation of your choice.

