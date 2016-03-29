Three injured in Philema Rd. wreck

Traffic was backed up, and caution lights at the intersection were knocked down. (Source: WALB)

Three people are in the hospital after two vehicles collided in Lee County Tuesday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office, the Lee County Fire Department, and EMS responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 32 and Philema Rd.

Traffic was backed up, and caution lights at the intersection were knocked down.

"Kind of figure there may be a speed factor involved. Plus, somebody probably running the stop sign. We still haven't figured out who was the person who didn't stop at the stop sign," said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals.

Sheriff Rachals said that the Georgia State Patrol is taking control of the investigation.

