Valdosta man gets renovated home

Valdosta resident Roosevelt Moore is enjoying a completely renovated house now.

Money from the city's Community Development Block Grant paid for the reconstruction of the home.

The home is now handicap accessible for Moore. Moore has lived in the home for more than 30 years and says the renovations are a blessing.

"It feels wonderful because I was here since 82 and that old house was almost 50 years old. If it wasn't one thing it was another," explains Moore.

This is one of 7 homes the city has renovated in the last year with the grant.

