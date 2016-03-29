Reaction to religious bill veto is mixed

Georgians are sounding off after Governor Nathan Deal's decision to veto a controversial Religious Freedom bill. Some lawmakers are vowing to continue the fight for House Bill 757.



Some are standing behind Governor Deal and his veto of House Bill 757, supporters say their fight isn't over. Some lawmakers are looking to call a special session to override the governor's veto.



The bill would have allowed faith-based organizations in Georgia to deny services and jobs to members of the LGBT community. But a veto session is not something the original bill's author-- Republican senator Greg Kirk-- is pushing.



Kirk disagrees with the governor's veto but says he's done his part and now it's up to someone else to pick it up and take it from there. He tells us he's already looking ahead to next year. He says he'll be looking at issues focused around healthcare.



The two other top politicians at the state capitol both say they stand by the bill the governor vetoed. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle released a statement saying the bill struck the "right balance."



He says the state should take an active role in protecting religious belief and said that has been lost in "hyperbole and criticism."



House Speaker David Ralston said he shares the governor's concerns, but he still supports the measure.

Ralston said the merits of the bill were ignored by critics who didn't take time to read the bill or understand the legal issues involved.



