Reaction to religious bill veto is mixed - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Data curated by FindTheData

Reaction to religious bill veto is mixed

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The Georgia legislature (NBC photo) The Georgia legislature (NBC photo)
Senator Greg Kirk was a co-sponsor of the bill (WALB photo) Senator Greg Kirk was a co-sponsor of the bill (WALB photo)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgians are sounding off after Governor Nathan Deal's decision to veto a controversial Religious Freedom bill. Some lawmakers are vowing to continue the fight for House Bill 757.

Some are standing behind Governor Deal and his veto of House Bill 757, supporters say their fight isn't over. Some lawmakers are looking to call a special session to override the governor's veto.

The bill would have allowed faith-based organizations in Georgia to deny services and jobs to members of the LGBT community. But a veto session is not something the original bill's author-- Republican senator Greg Kirk-- is pushing.

Kirk disagrees with the governor's veto but says he's done his part and now it's up to someone else to pick it up and take it from there. He tells us he's already looking ahead to next year. He says he'll be looking at issues focused around healthcare.

The two other top politicians at the state capitol both say they stand by the bill the governor vetoed.   Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle released a statement saying the bill struck the "right balance."

He says the state should take an active role in protecting religious belief and said that has been lost in "hyperbole and criticism."

House Speaker David Ralston said he shares the governor's concerns, but he still supports the measure.  

Ralston said the merits of the bill were ignored by critics who didn't take time to read the bill or understand the legal issues involved.
 

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly