Douglas man shot during fight

A man is recovering from bullet wounds after an argument escalated Friday night.

Douglas Police said 31-year-old Caleb Riggs shot Wade Bryan Strickland twice during a fight.

Neighbors in the 200 block of North Wheeler Avenue called 911 after hearing gunshots. Police arrested Riggs and charged him with aggravated assault.

"These were two individuals that knew each other," Sgt. Leon Whitley, a Douglas Police officer, said. "There wasn't anything random about it. It's just an unfortunate incident that led to one of them being shot."

Police said Strickland remains at Coffee Region Medical Center. Their investigation continues.

