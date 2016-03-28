Valdosta kicks off community development week

The Valdosta mayor signed a proclamation on Monday kicking off the national community development week in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Mayor John Gayle signed a proclamation to kick off national community development week in Valdosta on Monday.

Throughout the week the city will be hosting events that showcase programs funded by the Community Development Block Grant.

Programs include everything from home buying to new business workshops.

"All of these programs and information are free to our citizens. Making a better informed citizen will make a better community," said Neighborhood Development Director Vanassa Flucas.

