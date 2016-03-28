Dougherty Co. commissioners consider changes to liquor law

The current liquor license code requires the licensee to live in the county. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County commissioners are working to make the area more business friendly. (Source: WALB)

Officials hope a possible change to a South Georgia liquor law will make one community even more business friendly.

Dougherty County commissioners are taking a look at allowing business owners who don't live in Dougherty County to be approved for a liquor license, as long as the manager of the property lives in the county.

The current code requires the licensee to live in the county.

"And of course it opens us up to be able to have more individuals come and not only do business with the city of Albany but Dougherty County, the great life, the good life, city." said Dougherty County Clerk Jawahn Ware.

Commissioners are also considering a $50 application fee for people applying to get an alcohol license with the county.

Both measures will be up for a final vote next week.

