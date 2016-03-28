Lawmakers encourage enclosed dugouts

Georgia lawmakers passed a resolution recommending enclosed dugouts and training for players.

This comes just one year after Valdosta High School baseball player Colton Shaw died after being hit by a baseball while sitting in the dugout.

The resolution encourages enclosing dugouts with netting or fences.

VHS baseball coach Bart Shuman says this new resolution is a step in the right direction.

"It's unfortunate that we had to learn a hard lesson, but it is definitely something that communities and parents need to get behind and try to raise the money if it's not available. It is a very dangerous area on a baseball field," explains Shuman.

Shuman says most schools in this region already have enclosed dugouts but he hopes the trend picks up nationwide.

