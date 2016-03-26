Canes ride McIlwain's stellar start to win

Sophomore Jordan McIlwain helped Georgia Southwestern get some of their Peach Belt woes taken care of.

The Warner Robins native pitched eight shutout innings, allowed just five hits, and striking out three in a GSW 3-1 win.

The Canes scored a run in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings to move to 17-13 overall, 3-13 in Peach Belt play.

The two teams will play a doubleheader in Americus Saturday. First pitch is at noon.

