Canes ride McIlwain's stellar start to win

Sophomore Jordan McIlwain helped Georgia Southwestern get some of their Peach Belt woes taken care of.
The Warner Robins native pitched eight shutout innings, allowed just five hits, and striking out three in a GSW 3-1 win.
The Canes scored a run in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings to move to 17-13 overall, 3-13 in Peach Belt play.
The two teams will play a doubleheader in Americus Saturday. First pitch is at noon.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.