Lady Canes swept by #19 Young Harris

Georgia Southwestern dropped a conference pair Friday afternoon to #19 Young Harris.

A three-run double in the 7th helped the Mountain Lions seal a 4-0 win in Game 1.

Brittany Childs took the loss on the mound, but had little support. GSW had just three hits in Game 1.

In Game 2, GSW led 3-0 after three, but a Young Harris two-run homer cut the lead to one in the 4th.

After the Canes scored one in the fifth, the Mountain Lions added another two-run homer in the 6th to make it 5-4 GSW.

In the 7th, Young Harris added two more to take a 6-5 lead that GSW couldn't match.

The losses drop GSW to 22-20 overall, and 6-8 in the Peach Belt Conference.

