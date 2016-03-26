Knights embark on Dominican mission trip

Deerfield-Windsor's baseball team will spend the next few days growing closer as a group.

But the way they do it will have little to do with baseball.

The Knights will make their way to the Dominican Republic Saturday for a team mission trip.

The team will help build a house in San Pedro, one of the world's baseball hotbeds.

"This is another thing to open their eyes and see how fortunate we are, and to see the world out there," says head coach Jonathan Davis. "They'll see how we can take something they've gained here and use it to better someone less fortunate."

Davis says the team will be doing the grunt work as the house is built. The players say that's fine with them.

"It might be a little rough at the beginning because we're not construction workers," laughs junior infielder John Samuel Shenker. "I think it'll be fun for the team to learn some new things and help some people out."

There will be some baseball. Davis says the team will play some scrimmages against the area's talent-rich teams during the trip.

The Knights return to action on April 1 when they travel to Valwood for a state championship rematch.

