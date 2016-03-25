Live Oak wins first DCSS Elementary hoops title - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Live Oak wins first DCSS Elementary hoops title

Source: DCSS Source: DCSS
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Live Oak knocked off defending champion Alice Coachman, 51-40, for the Dougherty Co. School System Elementary Basketball League title.

It's the first championship for the Explorers, who opened up a double digit lead with ten minutes to play in the game.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly