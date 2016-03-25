Live Oak wins first DCSS Elementary hoops title

Live Oak knocked off defending champion Alice Coachman, 51-40, for the Dougherty Co. School System Elementary Basketball League title.
It's the first championship for the Explorers, who opened up a double digit lead with ten minutes to play in the game.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.