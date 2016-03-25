Wild Adventures hides 10,000 eggs for guests

Wild Adventures is hiding over 10,000 eggs for guests to find in the 3rd Annual Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt.

The eggs will have everything from candy to tickets hidden inside of them.

An ostrich egg will have the grand prize of two season passes. This year they will also feature a "dino" egg in honor of the new Dinosaur Explorer exhibit. The person who finds that egg will win a concert prize pack.

Park officials say events like this ensure that guests have an unforgettable experience.

"To see those little kids, especially the little kids, and even the big kids!" exclaims Laurie Windham with Wild Adventures public relations, "When you find an egg and you open it up it's that second of a tiny little trinket, but it makes everybody's day. It's one more way we can bring some happiness to our guests."

The Easter egg hunt will kick off when the park gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26th.

