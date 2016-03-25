Rodeo rides into Nashville

The 7th annual Cotton Blossom Round Up begins tonight, March 25, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. at the Berrien County Saddle Club.

Organizers are expecting around 2,000 people to attend each night.

The rodeo will feature everything from bull riding to roping.

Officials with the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce say the event has a nearly $200,000 impact on the local economy.

Even with rain rolling into South Georgia they say the rodeo will go on.

"Rodeo is a lot like the mail, we are going to deliver a great shower whether it's rain or shine," explains Chamber of Commerce executive director Crissy Staley, "So bring bring your umbrella, your poncho, your rain jacket, and maybe it will scare away the storm clouds because we're going to have a great show tonight."

The Cotton Blossom Round Up will have it's last day of events Saturday, March 26th starting at 7:30.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

