Gregory out at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has fired Brian Gregory as head men's basketball coach.

Gregory led the Yellow Jackets for five seasons, compiling a 76-86 overall record. Tech was eliminated from the NIT Wednesday night in a quarterfinal loss at San Diego State.

The team never advanced to the NCAA Tournament, and went 27-61 in ACC play under Gregory.

The school announced the decision at 4:45 Friday afternoon, calling it a difficult one.

"I have great respect for Brian as a person and for the effort he’s put forth on our behalf. He and the student-athletes under his direction have represented Georgia Tech in a first-rate manner and we’re greatly appreciative of the improvements he’s overseen in our program’s academic performance,” AD Mike Bobinski said in a statement. “However, as we look to the future, we believe a change in leadership is needed for our program to achieve higher and sustained levels of competitive success.”

The school says the will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.