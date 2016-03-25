Boxwood Blight fungus found in Georgia

South Georgia has not yet been effected (Source: WALB)

A foreign fungus has been found in Georgia (Source: WALB)

Scientists are working to map a fungus that is slowing spreading and killing off a favorite southern shrub.

Bright green color shows Japanese boxwood shrubs are in top-notch condition.

A disease which originates in England, called "Boxwood Blight" can turn green leaves brown and kill off the shrub at the root.

Many landscapers and gardeners say they have not seen the disease in South Georgia yet, but it is confirmed in Atlanta and Athens.

One local landscape designer says preventing Boxwood Blight is easier than curing a diseased plant.

"The best thing to do is don't let any of those plants come into your yard," said landscape designer Tim Yates.

"Just make sure you are buying healthy plants and that they are coming from nursery's in Georgia."

Yates says the most common boxwood problem is spider mites, which he suggests gardeners treat with an annual spray of systemic insecticide.

